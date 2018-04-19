Judge rules criminal case against Greitens will proceed

St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Rex Burlison has denied a request to dismiss the felony invasion of privacy case against Governor Greitens.

The governor’s legal team accused the prosecutor of withholding evidence. A technical glitch was originally blamed for a videotaped interview with the alleged victim not being submitted for evidence. The videotape resurfaced shortly after a House committee investigating Greitens released a report detailing the woman’s testimony.

Burlison says the conduct by the prosecuting attorney is serious but does not cause irreversible prejudice to Greitens. The judge will let the defense take new depositions.

Greitens has been accused of sexual manipulation, violence and blackmail by his ex-mistress. The governor has admitted to infidelity but denies any criminal allegations.

His trial is scheduled to begin May 14.