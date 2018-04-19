Grimm gets hammered again as Royals drop 8th straight

Teoscar Hernandez went 4-for-6 with a home run and four RBI and Curtis Granderson added a grand slam as the Blue Jays routed the Royals 15-5 at Rogers Centre. Yangervis Solarte also went deep as Toronto completed a three-game sweep. Ian Kennedy fell to 1-and-2 for KC, which has lost eight straight. Whit Merrifield and Jorge Soler homered in the loss.

Relief pitcher Justin Grimm got hammered for the fourth straight appearance. Grimm recorded just one out, a strikeout of former Cardinal Randal Grichuk and gave up the grand slam to Granderson. Grimm has allowed 13 earned runs over his last 2 1/3 innings and has allowed at least a run in five of his nine appearances.

Grimm was waived by the Chicago Cubs on March 15 and signed by Kansas City on March 18.

Ned Yost says he’s not ready to hit the panic button as his team dropped to 3-13.

>>Royals Bound For Motor City

The Royals are off today before opening a four-game series tomorrow with a doubleheader in Detroit. Right-handers Jason Hammel and Jakob Junis are the Kansas City starters. The Tigers will counter with Michael Fulmer and Daniel Norris. It will be the Royals’ second doubleheader in four days as they attempt to end an eight-game losing streak.