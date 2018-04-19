Four children die in Lake of the Ozarks house fire

A house fire this morning at the Lake of Ozarks in mid-Missouri has claimed the lives of four children. The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District says it happened at about 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

The house already had heavy damage by the time firefighters arrived and is a total loss.

After learning from residents that four children were inside, investigators found their bodies and the remains of two pets. There’s no information on the cause of the fire.

By Brad Tregnago of Missourinet affiliate KSSZ in Columbia