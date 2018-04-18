Royals slide hits seven after Toronto’s DH sweep

Left-hander Danny Duffy allowed two hits over six scoreless innings, but it did not prevent the Royals from falling 5-4 in 10 innings in the second game and being swept by the Blue Jays in Toronto. Justin Grimm failed to retire a batter in giving up three of four Toronto runs in the seventh. Brian Flynn gave up the winning run on two hits, a walk and hit batter in the 10th. Alcides Escobar and Abraham Almonte homered for Kansas City, which has lost seven straight.

>>Jays Blow Out Royals In First Game

Mike Moustakas and Lucas Duda hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning, but it was not nearly enough as the Royals lost 11-3 to the Blue Jays in the first game of a doubleheader in Toronto. Rookie left-hander Eric Skoglund and the bullpen could not hold a 3-2 lead. Skoglund was charged with five runs on eight hits.

>>Royals Conclude Series Today In Toronto

Ian Kennedy will start today for the Royals in the series finale against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. Kennedy is 1-and-1 with a 1.00 ERA in his first three starts. The Jays will counter with right-hander Aaron Sanchez. The Royals will attempt to snap a seven-game slide.