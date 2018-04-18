Missourinet

Royals slide hits seven after Toronto’s DH sweep

Left-hander Danny Duffy allowed two hits over six scoreless innings, but it did not prevent the Royals from falling 5-4 in 10 innings in the second game and being swept by the Blue Jays in Toronto.  Justin Grimm failed to retire a batter in giving up three of four Toronto runs in the seventh.  Brian Flynn gave up the winning run on two hits, a walk and hit batter in the 10th.  Alcides Escobar and Abraham Almonte homered for Kansas City, which has lost seven straight.

>>Jays Blow Out Royals In First Game

Mike Moustakas and Lucas Duda hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning, but it was not nearly enough as the Royals lost 11-3 to the Blue Jays in the first game of a doubleheader in Toronto.  Rookie left-hander Eric Skoglund and the bullpen could not hold a 3-2 lead.  Skoglund was charged with five runs on eight hits.

>>Royals Conclude Series Today In Toronto

Ian Kennedy will start today for the Royals in the series finale against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre.  Kennedy is 1-and-1 with a 1.00 ERA in his first three starts.  The Jays will counter with right-hander Aaron Sanchez.  The Royals will attempt to snap a seven-game slide.