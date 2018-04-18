Mizzou baseball beats Chicago State. Bieser “We have to be better.”

Mizzou Baseball handled Chicago State in a 5-3 victory. The Mizzou victory was the 15th straight win against non-conference opponents at Taylor Stadium. Senior RF Trey Harris cranked his sixth home run of the season, a two-run blast over the left field fence in the bottom of the third that sparked Mizzou’s offense. The Tigers plated a pair in the fourth and a lone run in the fifth, building a 5-2 advantage after five innings.

The Mizzou bullpen backed up junior RHP Brian Sharp who worked 4.0 innings of two-run ball. Seven Tiger hurlers combined to toss 5.0 innings while allowing only three hits and one run. Mizzou’s collective effort out of the pen held off Chicago State.

“It is simple, we just have to be better. We were not very good offensively today,” said head coach Steve Bieser. “We were fortunate that we were able to draw some walks and we took advantage of an error – we scored a couple runs there with one hit. There are two innings where we scored two runs with just one hit. We just have to be better offensively.”