Legislative aid arrested at Missouri Capitol for child sex crime allegations

A Missouri House legislative aid faces child sex crime allegations. A press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Carter Ballmann has been arrested for responding to an online post by an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old female. Ballmann allegedly persuaded the decoy to sneak out of her home and requested nude photos of her.

Ballman works for Republican State Rep. Mark Matthiesen of eastern Missouri’s Maryland Heights.

Missourinet is working to confirm whether state resources, such as a computer, have been confiscated as possible evidence.

The suspect’s bond has been set at $100,000. At the time of this story being published, Ballman has not been charged.

