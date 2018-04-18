Carpenter leads Cardinals past Cubs

Matt Carpenter went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Paul DeJong homered as the Cardinals beat the Cubs 5-3 at chilly Wrigley Field. Starter Adam Wainwright allowed just four hits and an unearned run in five innings of work for his first win of the season. Bud Norris nailed it down in the ninth to notch his fourth save.

>>Cards Close Out Series With Cubs Today

The Cardinals close out their weather-shortened, two-game series with the Cubs today at Wrigley Field, weather permitting. Weather.com reports showers beginning in Chicagoland around 11 a.m., turning to rain, then snow by 3 p.m. Luke Weaver puts his 2-and-0 mark on the line for St. Louis, while Chicago counters with 1-and-0 Jon Lester. First pitch is set for 1:20 p.m. The Cards are second in the NL Central at 10-and-7, one game behind the Pirates.

>>Cardinals’ Gregerson Back Healthy, But No Longer Closer

Cardinals reliever Luke Gregerson is back healthy with the team and available but is no longer considered the club’s closer. He signed a two-year deal in the offseason but missed the first 16 games of the season with a hamstring issue. The Cards signed former All-Star Greg Holland in his absence and have also used Bud Norris.