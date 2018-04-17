Mizzou softball’s Rylee Pierce named SEC Player of the Week

Mizzou Softball junior 1B Rylee Pierce (Visalia, California) was named the Week 10 Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, announced Tuesday (April 17) by the league office.

The Tiger first baseman led Mizzou this past week in hits (five), doubles (two), RBI (five), total bases (10), slugging percentage (1.250), on-base percentage (.750) and OPS (2.000). Pierce reached base in nine of 12 plate appearances while striking out zero times.

Pierce opened the week with a perfect 3-for-3 day against Omaha, marking her fifth three-hit performance this year. She continued her production versus No. 8 Auburn, launching a key late two-run home run to help secure Mizzou’s victory Saturday. Pierce is currently riding a six-game hitting streak with three multi-hit outings over that span.

In SEC only play this season, Pierce ranks tied for fifth in hits (17) and tied for ninth in total bases (26). Overall this year, her .484 on-base percentage (ninth), 10 doubles (tied for 10th) and 49 hits (tied for 11th) all rank among the conference’s elite.