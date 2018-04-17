Mizzou baseball looks to bounce back against Chicago State

The Mizzou Baseball team will look to bounce back after a tough weekend against Florida. After a big win over 18th ranked Missouri State, the Tigers faced the number one and defending national champion Gators. Mizzou lost three straight games 3-1, 10-2, 7-2. The Tigers are 0-9 in Gainesville since joining the SEC.

Junior OF Zach Hanna had a huge week offensively for Mizzou. He hit .417 with (5-for-12) with four runs, two doubles, two homers and seven RBI. Tuesday vs. Missouri State, he had a big go-ahead two-run single with two outs in the first inning and added a solo homer, driving in three. He was 3-for-9 vs. Florida with a run, a homer and a team-high four RBI.

Mizzou will host Chicago State Tuesday before hosting nationally-ranked Vanderbilt for a three-game, Thursday-Saturday set at Taylor Stadium this weekend. It is Mizzou’s first Thursday-Saturday series and the first of three straight Thursday-Saturday series at home.

The Tigers schedule for this week:

This Week (Times Central)

Tuesday, April 17 vs. Chicago State – 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 19 – vs. Vanderbilt – 6:30 p.m. (CT)

Friday, April 20 – at Florida – 6:30 p.m. (CT)

Saturday, April 21 – at Florida – 2 p.m.