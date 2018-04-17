Missourinet 7 a.m. News 4-17-2018

Top Stories: A 7-years-old Joplin boy is recovering in a hospital after taking a hard hit to the eye at a Missouri Southern State University baseball game Friday night. Doctors say the boy will live and they don’t anticipate any mental impairments after he underwent brain surgery in Kansas City. And the special committee investigating allegations against Gov. Eric Greitens is meeting for the first time today since it released its initial findings. It’s not known what committee will discuss, but House Speaker Todd Richardson says the panel will be able to come back to the General Assembly with recommendations.