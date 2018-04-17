Greitens attorney says Hawley ‘clearly compromised’ probe into donor list; Hawley calls claim ‘frivolous’

Governor Eric Greitens’ lawyer says fellow Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley urging Greitens to resign last week “clearly compromised” Hawley’s investigation. In a letter from Attorney Ed Dowd to Hawley’s office, he says that’s because Hawley has “predetermined the guilt of his own investigative target.”

Earlier this month, Hawley issued 15 subpoenas in his office’s investigation of a charity donor list from the Mission Continues – the organization founded by Greitens. Giving the governor’s campaign its donor list could violate federal law.

In a statement obtained by Missourinet, Hawley Press Secretary Mary Compton calls the attorney’s move frivolous. She says the attorney general called for the governor’s resignation because a House committee concluded there was credible evidence that the governor committed egregious sexual misconduct. She goes on to say the attorney general’s investigation into The Mission Continues does not address those allegations.

Hawley, the Republican favorite in a tight U.S. Senate race this year to unseat Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill, is among a growing list of GOP members who are distancing themselves from Greitens.