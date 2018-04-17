GOP leadership in Missouri Legislature calls on Greitens to resign

Statements have been released by top Republicans in the Missouri Legislature calling on fellow Republican Governor Eric Greitens to step down. Calls for his resignation have mounted in response to fellow Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley saying today the governor might have committed a felony when taking a charity donor list for campaign fundraising purposes. Hawley says evidence shows Greitens might have taken the list without permission of officials from Greitens’ former St. Louis charity – the Mission Continues.

Senate President Ron Richard, R-Joplin, says officials have “reached a critical turning point” in the allegations made against the governor.

“The decisions made going forward will have a significant effect on the state of Missouri. After speaking with the attorney general today, I believe the governor has no other respectable option than to resign from office,” says Richard.

He goes on to say “We are past the point of concerning and alarming.”

“Since his time in office, the governor has caused tension, conflict and hostility. The weight of his actions are being felt throughout the state. Now, these alleged illegal actions are further harmful to the people of Missouri and do not represent Missouri values,” says Richard. “It’s time for the governor to find the courage in his heart and do what is in the best interests of the people he serves and step aside. Because of the severity of the allegations, it is my wish that we immediately start impeachment proceedings.”

GOP House Speaker Todd Richardson, House Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr, and House Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo have also released a statement saying Greitens should call it quits. They didn’t go as far as Sen. Richard about beginning impeachment proceedings immediately.

“At the outset of this process, we said the governor needed to be forthright and accountable for his actions. After thoughtful consideration of the findings in the House committee’s report and today’s news that the Attorney General has evidence to support another felony charge, we believe the governor needs to take responsibility for his actions.

Leaders at all levels of government are entrusted with an incredible responsibility to the Missourians we represent. When leaders lose the ability to effectively lead our state, the right thing to do is step aside. In our view, the time has come for the governor to resign.”

Despite the building GOP resistence, Greitens has posted on Twitter that he’s in it to win it.