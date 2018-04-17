Bill Pollock Show–#Mizzou to visit Ramey, the state’s top basketball prospect. Cuonzo gets one chance to turn around Tigers image (PODCAST)

The state’s top basketball prospect has reopened his recruiting after getting cold feet with Louisville. I talk about how important this get is for Cuonzo Martin and the future of Mizzou basketball. Cuonzo has to get today’s in-home visit with Courtney Ramey right, before Louisville and Texas get their chance.
