Search in progress for missing and endangered Springfield woman

Springfield Police are investigating a possible abduction and missing and endangered person.

KOLR 24-year-old Savannah Barton – also known as Aurentz – was last known to be at an Economy Inn at 9 a.m. Sunday and three people have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.

Police say Barton may have been taken by force by two males and a female. KOLR reports that those three subjects were later located by police at a Flagship Inn in Springfield.

Barton was not located and is believed to be in danger. According to KOLR, police don’t think the alleged kidnapping was a crime and think she knows her suspected abductors.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory that said Aurentz/Barton was abducted at gunpoint.

Barton is 5’6″ and weighs 140 pounds. She had recently dyed her hair red and has blue eyes. Barton was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, jeans, and a green hat.

Anyone with information regarding Barton’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.