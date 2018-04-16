Royals trip to Toronto has been a nightmare…from busted bus windshield to hole in the dome

The Kansas City Royals series opener in Toronto against the Blue Jays on Monday has been postponed because of weather-related damage to Toronto’s Rogers Centre roof, including a large hole created by falling ice from the nearby CN Tower. The game had been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader starting Tuesday afternoon.

A tarp in RF and a hole. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/hvIZIdCnKj — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 16, 2018

On Sunday night as the team buses were traveling in Toronto, ice from the first team bus and smashed the windshield of the trailing bus.