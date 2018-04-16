Royals trip to Toronto has been a nightmare…from busted bus windshield to hole in the dome

The Kansas City Royals series opener in Toronto against the Blue Jays on Monday has been postponed because of weather-related damage to Toronto’s Rogers Centre roof, including a large hole created by falling ice from the nearby CN Tower. The game had been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader starting Tuesday afternoon.
A tarp in RF and a hole. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/hvIZIdCnKj
On Sunday night as the team buses were traveling in Toronto, ice from the first team bus and smashed the windshield of the trailing bus.
If things weren’t going bad enough, a huge chunk of ice flew off one of the Royals’ team buses and slammed into the windshield of the other last night. The shards hit the bus driver and reliever Blaine Boyer had to grab the wheel. The driver was OK. pic.twitter.com/b1kdSxqDQG
