Royals trip to Toronto has been a nightmare…from busted bus windshield to hole in the dome

The Kansas City Royals series opener in Toronto against the Blue Jays on Monday has been postponed because of weather-related damage to Toronto’s Rogers Centre roof, including a large hole created by falling ice from the nearby CN Tower.  The game had been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader starting Tuesday afternoon.

On Sunday night as the team buses were traveling in Toronto, ice from the first team bus and smashed the windshield of the trailing bus.

 