New leadership named for troubled St. Louis Veterans Home

The Missouri Veterans Commission has appointed Theresia Metz as the new administrator of the Missouri Veterans Home in St. Louis effective today. Metz is a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator with more than 13 years in long term health care and over 30 years as a healthcare manager. Prior to her appointment, Metz was the administrator of an assisted living home in central Missouri’s Marshall.

As administrator, Metz will be responsible for the direction, operations, and planning of the 300-bed center.

“No group brings me more joy than our Veterans,” Metz said. “The Veterans we care for have bravely served and sacrificed for our nation. Now we are responsible for repaying them through skilled nursing care, attending to their needs and committing ourselves to treating them with the dignity they deserve. I am truly honored to serve at the St. Louis Veterans Home and to work with a team that’s fully committed to making a difference for all in our care.”

Residents have complained about inadequate care at the St. Louis facility that prompted several investigations there. The issues at the home have led to investigations at Missouri’s other six veterans homes.