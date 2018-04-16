Mizzou hires former Illinois OC McGee. Had huge success at Louisville and Arkansas

Mizzou football has hired former Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee as an offensive analyst. McGee will work alongside new offensive coordinator Derek Dooley. Last season, McGee’s led Illini offense was one of the least productive offenses in FBS, finishing with a 2-10 record. Illinois ranked last in the Big Ten with 15.3 points per game and 13th of 14 teams with 280.4 total yards per game and ranked 126th of 130 FBS teams in scoring as the Illini used three starting quarterbacks.

However, McGee’s resume is impressive. He has previously served as an offensive coordinator for three programs (Northwestern, Arkansas, Louisville) and was the head coach at UAB for two years (2012-13). He also spent two years in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he was a quality control assistant under Tom Coughlin from 2000-01.

McGee’s Louisville offense averaged 28.7 points per game and 416.1 yards per game in 2015, a year after the Cardinals scored 30+ points eight times and passed for 3,276 yards with McGee as offensive coordinator.

McGee helped Arkansas to final rankings of No. 12 in 2010 and No. 5 in 2011 during his two years as offensive coordinator for the Razorbacks. A year after leading Arkansas to a 10-3 record and the school’s first BCS appearance in program history in 2010, McGee turned the Razorbacks into one of the most efficient offenses in the country in 2011. Arkansas led the Southeastern Conference in total offense and ranked No. 29 nationally at 438.1 yards per game, while scoring 40+ points on six occasions. The Razorbacks finished the year with a 29-16 win over No. 11 Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl, before having three offensive players selected in the NFL Draft.

McGee was influential in the development of quarterback Ryan Mallet at Arkansas. The former Michigan transfer broke 45 school records and was just the third SEC quarterback to surpass 3,500 yards passing in consecutive seasons.