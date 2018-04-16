Mizzou basketball lands Mark Smith who leaves Illinois after one season

Mark Smith is coming to play for Missouri basketball after all. The Edwardsville guard chose Illinois over Missouri in recruiting last year but has now decided to transfer from the Fighting Illini to the Tigers after one season. Smith will have to sit out the 2018-19 campaign, but will then have three years of eligibility remaining.

Smith started 19 of 31 games for Illinois and averaged 19 per minutes per game, scoring 5.8 points per game.

According to Mitchell Forde of PowerMizzou.com, Smith made his decision to transfer based on his relationship with head coach Cuonzo Martin with Forde quoting Smith as saying he “wasn’t going to make another mistake not playing for him.”