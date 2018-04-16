Missourinet 7 a.m. News 4-16-2018

Top Stories: A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after a crash in Kansas City Sunday morning. Police said it’s not known if the child, who was ejected from the back seat of an SUV, was strapped in properly. And the Columbia City Council will continue looking at a possible audit by State Auditor Nicole Galloway which would cost the city’s taxpayers $750,000. Supporters say the review would build public confidence in how the city manages its money, and possibly find new ways to pay for more police officers.