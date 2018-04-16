Cardinals ride Martinez, Bader to sweep of Reds 

Carlos Martinez struck out 11 over seven innings of two-hit shutout ball and the Cardinals held on to beat the Reds 3-2 in Cincinnati. Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer in the second and Yadier Molina singled in another run in the seventh for St. Louis, which swept the four-game series.

>>Cardinals At Cubs Tonight

Weather permitting, the Cardinals head to Chicago to begin a three-game series with the rival Cubs tonight at Wrigley Field. Adam Wainwright will take the mound for St. Louis and Tyler Chatwood for Chicago. Both are off to 0-and-2 starts. The Cards are second in the NL Central at 9-and-7, two-and-a-half games behind the Pirates. The Cubs are 7-7.

>>Molina Passes Bench On Career Innings Caught List

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is moving past a Hall of Famer on the career innings caught list. He now ranks 13th in baseball history after passing longtime Reds star Johnny Bench during Saturday’s game against the Reds. Molina has more than 14,500 innings caught. Former Cardinal Ted Simmons ranks 12th.