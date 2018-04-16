Activities added to Tiger Woods golf clinic for kids at Big Cedar Lodge golf event

A variety of fun, interactive outdoor activities are now part of a special day planned for Ozarks area kids and families at Big Cedar Lodge. After inviting kids to a special, free kids clinic led by golf legend Tiger Woods and fishing great Bill Dance, Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris and Tracey Stewart, widow of late golf great and Ozarks native Payne Stewart, are now adding outdoor activities to a fun-filled day designed to get kids engaged in the outdoors and inspired to serve as the next generation of conservationists. Activities include:

Archery ranges administered by the University of Missouri 4-H Shooting Sports Extension

Catch-and-release fishing pond administered by the University of Missouri 4-H Sport Fishing Extension

Air rifle experience administered by Civil Air Patrol Senior Cadets of the Ozarks

World’s largest inflatable bass bounce house – 18 ft. tall, 20 ft. wide and 50 ft. long

Live animals and displays from the Wonders of Wildlife team

Turtle viewing pond

Ascend kayak pool

Bill Dance inflatable casting challenge with the help of Missouri State Highway Patrol

Outdoor games area including yard darts, giant Jenga, Mashball and washers

Introducing a new interactive golf feature, the Top of the Rock inflatable chip shot range

Gates open at 9:30 a.m.; clinic begins at noon

All activities and clinic sessions are designed for kids of all backgrounds and skill levels. Registered attendees will be able to try a variety of outdoor activities and receive tips from one of golf’s greatest champions, one of the world’s most famous fisherman and a team of outdoor education experts.

Outdoor-themed activities will be available once gates open at 9:30 a.m. until the event concludes at 2 p.m. The kids clinic scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase (no outside food or drink allowed).

Register today, arrive early and carpool if you can!

Ozarks area kids and families can still register for the free kids clinic led by Tiger Woods and Bill Dance. Visit www.bassprolegends.com and reserve a spot. Space is limited. Anticipating a high volume of traffic and limited parking, registered attendees are encouraged to arrive early and carpool if possible. Upon arriving at Buffalo Ridge Springs (1001 Branson Creek Blvd. Hollister, MO 65672), guests will be directed to available parking. Pay attention to digital traffic signs while traveling to Buffalo Ridge that morning.

Tickets still available for 2018 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf

This one-of-a-kind event kicks off tournament week at Big Cedar Lodge, as golf’s greatest champions descent upon the Missouri Ozarks for the 2018 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. Tickets are still available. For more information on exciting events and special guests, visit www.bassprolegends.com.