Royals bullpen can’t hold lead, fall to Angels

The Kansas City Royals could not hold a lead in falling 5-4 to the LA Angels at Kaufmann Stadium Friday night.

Shohei Ohtani scored the winning run on a sac-fly from Ian Kinsler as the eighth inning. The Halos trailed 4-2 before rallying with one in the seventh and two in the eighth. Danny Valbuena tied the game on a one-run single and Kinsler put them up for good. Albert Pujols drilled a two-run homer, and Blake Wood earned the win.

The Royals’ two-run lead didn’t hold up as they fell to 3-9. Justin Grimm was charged with the loss. Kansas City has lost four straight and is 1-6 at home.