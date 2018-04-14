Mizzou baseball drops opener at defending champion Gators

24th ranked Mizzou Baseball dropped game one of its three-game set at No. 1 Florida, 3-1, Friday evening at McKethan Stadium. The game was tied 1-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, but Gator RF Wil Dalton’s two-run, two-out double gave the Gators their first lead and only run they needed. Mizzou sophomore LHP T.J. Sikkema took the loss as the winning run was charged to him after allowing leadoff single in the eighth. He worked a season-high 7.1 innings with a season-high eight strikeouts.

Florida freshman LHP Jordan Butler earned the win, improving to 4-1 on the year, while Michael Byrne earned his ninth save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

“It was quite a pitcher’s duel. We expected that going out,” said Head Coach Steve Bieser. “Their guy has done that to many teams this year. We competed hard and we just didn’t get the clutch hit. There in the eighth inning, we just left a pitch up – it just wasn’t a very well-executed pitch – and those things happen in a game. You have to give them credit. They went out and put a good swing on the pitch and that’s why they won the game.”