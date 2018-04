Home runs from Yadier Molina and Dexter Fowler propelled the St. Louis Cardinals past the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 at Great American Ball Park.

Molina drove in three, while Luke Weaver came away with the win.

Weaver improved to 2-0, striking out seven over six innings of two-run ball. Bud Norris nailed down his second save.

Devin Mesoraco hit a two-run shot off Weaver for Cincinnati, which has lost the first two of the four-game series and six straight overall.