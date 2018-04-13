Ohtani stays red hot as Royals can’t keep up with Angels (AUDIO)

Shohei Ohtani’s three-run triple in the seventh broke the game open as the Angels grabbed a 7-1 win over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Ian Kennedy took the loss despite only giving up one run in six innings. It was the Royals’ bullpen that fell apart allowing the other six runs, including Blaine Boyer getting charged with five of them. Lucas Duda’s RBI single in the eighth broke up the shutout.

Royals losing starter Ian Kennedy says it’s hard to navigate the Angels’ lineup.

Royals losing starter Ian Kennedy says he was happy with his performance.

Royals manager Ned Yost says there’s a lot of fluctuation throughout the MLB season.

The Royals and Angels play the second of their four-game series tonight. Jason Hammel takes the mound for KC. The Royals are last in the AL Central at 3-and-8. The Halos will counter with Andrew Heaney. LA leads the AL West at 11-and-3. First pitch is slated for 7:15 p.m.