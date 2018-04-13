Mizzou weekend preview: Black and Gold game, baseball takes on defending champs, softball Tigers vs Tigers

Mizzou football fans will get their first glimpse of the Tigers at tomorrow’s Black and Gold game and while you won’t see all the bells and whistles from Derek Dooley’s new offense, Drew Lock says there is a lot to learn but in the long run the Tigers will be better offensively. The Black and Gold game starts at noon. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

8 a.m. – Parking Lots Open – All lots with the exception of Lot B, Lot S and Lot G are open to the public. ADA parking available in Lot B…Tailgating and portable restrooms located near Lot O and Lot K…

10:30 a.m. – Gates Open – Enter through Gates 1 and 4E…The SEC Clear Bag Policy will be in effect, similar to regular season games…

10:30 a.m. – Tiger Team Store/Mizzou Athletics Tent Sale opens…

10:30 a.m. – Tiger Town opens…Bounce house…

MU Health Care Kids Zone…

Photo Opportunities/Face Painting…

Vendors…

12 p.m. – Game kicks off – Live on SEC Network…MU students chosen to participate in on-field contests during the game…

Halftime – Recognition of Tigers in town for the former player reunion…

2 p.m. – Post-game autographs on the field.

After you get your autographs, jump over to the softball complex where Mizzou softball has a tough challenge. After traveling to number five Georgia last weekend, Mizzou hosts number eight Auburn.

24th ranked Mizzou baseball faces it’s toughest test all season, down at number one Florida and the defending national champs. The Tigers are coming off their first win against Missouri State in Springfield since 2013. The Tigers are 0-6 in games played at Gainesville since joining the SEC.