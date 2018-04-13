Missourinet 7 a.m. News 4-13-2018

Top Stories: Police are investigating two overnight shootings in southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau that they don’t believe are connected. KFVS reports one person, who was shot multiple times in the leg, does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. And a staff member at an Independence high school near Kansas City has been charged in a sex case involving two students. 22-year-old Robert Bluett, a former substitute teacher at the school is alleged to have been involved in numerous incidents last year.