Missouri Senators on Greitens: ‘Textbook case of an abuser’ and ‘Psychopath’

State Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, questions if the legislature should be sending bills to Governor Eric Greitens. A growing bipartisan chorus of lawmakers is calling on the Republican governor to resign after the release of a House committee report detailing allegations against Greitens.

“I think that what we saw in the report is a textbook case of an abuser,” Schupp says.

The findings of the report include the governor’s former mistress saying she did not give Greitens permission to rip her shirt open or pull her pants down during a sexual meeting in 2015. It also describes the woman feeling manipulated by him and agreeing to oral sex with Greitens out of fear for her safety.

During Thursday Senate debate, Schupp says allowing Greitens to be the ultimate policy decider is outrageous.

“We’re going to say ‘We trust these bills to go to you and that you are going to do the responsible thing in terms of signing or vetoing them.’ That you’re not going to say ‘This legislator was with me, so I’ll sign this bill. This one was not, so I’ll toss it.’”

Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, shares the same view as Schupp when discussing whether to send bills to the governor. She goes on to say that Greitens attacked everyone but himself when responding to the report’s release.

“He tried to make wrong look right. When you have a person make wrong look right, at that point I kind of fear for my own life because his

mindset, it seems like it’s off,” Nasheed says on the Senate floor. “That man is dangerous. Like a psychopath to me.”

Things have changed from one year ago. At a NAACP rally at the Missouri Capitol, Nasheed praised Greitens and referred to him as the next president of the United States. She’s also praised his leadership while working with St. Louis area law enforcement to address the violent crime issues there. However, Nasheed has criticized the governor on policy issues like minimum wage and union legislation.

Greitens calls the committee report “one-sided tabloid trash gossip” and the investigation a “political witch hunt.” Missourinet has reached out to the Governor’s Office for an additional response to the comments made on the Senate floor.