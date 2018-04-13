Minority ownership group selling off the St. Louis Blues

The previous owners of the Blues, Sports Capital Holdings, is selling its remaining minority interest in the team. Blues chairman Tom Stillman announced the decision yesterday. SCH has held the minority stake since 2012. Stillman currently controls the ownership group, which bought the team in 2012 and says the team is not on the market.

“It is important to understand that the Blues are not for sale,” said Stillman in a statement. “Only a minority interest in the club will be sold, and the new investors will become part of our ownership group. Control of the Blues will remain in local hands, and it will be business as usual, both on and off the ice. We are committed to finding investors who share our passion for the Blues, for our community, and for bringing a Stanley Cup to St. Louis.”