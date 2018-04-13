Martinez leads Cardinals power surge against the Reds (AUDIO)

Jose Martinez went 4-for-5 with a home run and six RBI as the Cardinals crushed the Reds 13-4 in the opener of a four-game set at Great American Ball Park. Marcell Ozuna, Paul DeJong and Yadier Molina also went deep for St. Louis, which scored seven runs in the seventh inning. The Cards are 6-and-7. Michael Wacha made it through five innings to improve to 2-and-1 with the win. Mike Mayers pitched the final three frames to earn his first save.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny says they hit the ball hard.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny says starter Michael Wacha pitched well.

>>Cards Continue Series In Cincinnati

The Cardinals and Reds continue their four-game series tonight in Cincinnati. Luke Weaver will get the ball for the Redbirds. The Reds will counter with right-hander Tyler Mahle.