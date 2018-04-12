Greitens calls Missouri House committee report “one-sided tabloid trash gossip”

A Missouri House committee report details Governor Eric Greitens’ ex-mistress saying she did not give him permission to rip her shirt open or pull her pants down during a sexual get-together with him in 2015. The findings, which were released about 30 minutes after Greitens spoke to dozens of reporters on Wednesday, details the alleged victim feeling manipulated by him and consenting to oral sex with Greitens out of fear for her safety.

The bi-partisan committee will continue its work investigating accusations that the governor took a sexual photo of the woman without her permission, threatened to blackmail her with the image and transferred the picture. The alleged incident happened while Greitens was preparing a campaign for governor.

The Republican political newcomer says Missourians realize the criminal allegations against him are part of an “absurd political witch hunt.”

“The people of Missouri see through this and they know far better than to trust one-sided tabloid trash gossip that was produced in a secret report,” Greitens says.

He says the panel’s findings are incomplete without his testimony of a “full set of facts.”

“Keep in mind how this (report) was written: No standards of evidence were used. No witnesses were cross-examined. No one who is representing me was allowed in the room. No members of the press or the public were allowed in the room,” he says.

The governor has waived his right to testify to the committee and suggests he will face the panel after his court trial is finished. The committee’s invitation for the governor to testify remains open.

“In 33 days this will all come to an end because in the United States of America you get your day in court,” Greitens says.

The governor’s criminal trial begins May 14.

To view the committee’s report, click here.