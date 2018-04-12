Former Cardinals pitcher in the middle of bench clearing brawl (VIDEO)

Former Cardinals pitcher Joe Kelly didn’t start the bad blood between the Red Sox and Yankees and Wednesday, but he certainly got it boiling when his fastball drilled Tyler Austin in the back. It was a clear message that showed the pitcher was standing up for his teammate who took a spike from Austin on a slide a second base.

One of the best-unwritten rules of baseball was on full display.

Kelly says he was trying to pitch Austin sliders away and fastball inside, that was the approach. The 2-1 pitch got a little too far inside.

Watch Kelly’s pitch. No doubt of the intent.