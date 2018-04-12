Bill Pollock Show–Drew Lock says new #Mizzou offense is easier on him. Hoops has it’s point guard of the future (PODCAST)

Drew Lock likes the new offense for the Missouri Tigers. Not only is it going to help him chase his NFL dreams, but he thinks it’s going to help win a lot of games this season. There are some new wrinkles. Drew tells me a little bit about it.

Michael O’Brien, who covers high school sports for the Chicago Sun-Times, said new Mizzou basketball signee Xavier Pinson has an interesting story. He says he’s going to be a good college player and is the type of player who can help the Tigers.

Plus Greg Holland of the Cardinals, Royals manager Ned Yost and more!