Only way to watch the Cardinals game this afternoon is through Facebook.

As the Cardinals and Brewers hook up for the series finale on Wednesday, Facebook will be the only way to watch this afternoon’s 12:15 start. After the Phillies and Mets debuted on Facebook Watch, a video platform that was launched last August, the Cardinals and Brewers will take the stage on this commercial-free MLB broadcast on the social media platform.

MLB Network will produce the game, with play-by-play man Scott Braun, analysts Dan Plesac and Joe Magrane, and reporter Hanna Yates. The game won’t be aired on Fox Sports Midwest. Cardinals fans will also be able to hear the home team broadcast on KMOX and the Cardinals Network with John Rooney and Mike Shannon.

Next Wednesday, the Royals will be featured on Facebook Watch, when they play the Toronto Blue Jays. Below is the season’s schedule of Facebook only games.

Facebook games (all times CT)

• Wednesday, April 11: MIL-STL, 12:15 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 18: KC-TOR, 3:07 p.m.

• Thursday, April 26: ARI-PHI, 12:05 p.m.

• Thursday, May 3: LAD-ARI, 2:40 p.m.

• Thursday, May 10: SF-PHI, 12:05 p.m.

• Wednesday, May 16: TEX-SEA, 2:40 p.m.

• Thursday, May 24: LAA-TOR, 11:37 a.m.

• Wednesday, May 30: STL-MIL, 12:10 p.m.

If you’re interested in trying out the Facebook broadcast, here are details.

On mobile or desktop

1. Search for “MLB Live” on Facebook

2. Download the Facebook video app on your TV or streaming device and search for “MLB Live”

3. Or stream the game from your phone to a TV on the same WiFi network by tapping the TV icon.