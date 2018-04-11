Mizzou gets much needed help with point guard commitment

The Mizzou men’s basketball team has point guard help on the way. Xavier Pinson on Wednesday morning signed on with the Tigers, kicking off the spring signing period.

Pinson is from Simeon High School in Chicago. He’s a 6’2 guard and 247Sports ranks him the No. 64 point guard in the class. He joins 4-star shooting guard Torrence Watson from St. Louis in Mizzou’s class of 2018.

The spring signing period will remain open until May 16.