Missourinet 7 a.m. News 4-11-2018

Top Stories:  A Kansas City man who led police across state lines yesterday during a high-speed chase has been charged with multiple felonies.  32-year-old Ryan Lilly rammed an occupied police vehicle, injuring an officer, before leading police on a 45-minute pursuit.  And the Branson Board of Alderman in Southwest Missouri passed a city ordinance Tuesday making it a primary violation to not wear a seatbelt.  Branson joins more than 50 other jurisdictions in Missouri where law enforcement can pull drivers over for simply for not wearing a safety belt.  The ordinance will go into effect May 1.