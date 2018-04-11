Missourinet 7 a.m. News 4-11-2018

Top Stories: A Kansas City man who led police across state lines yesterday during a high-speed chase has been charged with multiple felonies. 32-year-old Ryan Lilly rammed an occupied police vehicle, injuring an officer, before leading police on a 45-minute pursuit. And the Branson Board of Alderman in Southwest Missouri passed a city ordinance Tuesday making it a primary violation to not wear a seatbelt. Branson joins more than 50 other jurisdictions in Missouri where law enforcement can pull drivers over for simply for not wearing a safety belt. The ordinance will go into effect May 1.