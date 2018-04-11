Missouri House takes time off as report on Greitens investigation to be released

The Missouri House has announced that won’t be in session Thursday or Monday. Friday is normally not a work day for the chamber as lawmakers return to their districts.

The announcement from the body came hours before a House special committee was to announce its initial findings in a probe of criminal charges against Republican Governor Eric Greitens.

The chamber will hold technical sessions Thursday and Monday, which requires one Representative to be present to gavel in and out. The House abruptly adjourned until Tuesday at 10 a.m. after conducting brief non-legislative business this morning.

The special committee’s report is set to be released at 5.p.m. today with a news conference to follow at the Capitol in Jefferson City at 6 p.m.

The decision to adjourned until Tuesday was made by Republican House leadership. There’s been no official Democratic response so far.

The office of Minority Floor Leader Gail McCann Beatty told Missourinet that the party would be caucusing before commenting on the action.

Democrats are scheduled to hold a news conference following the special committee’s public address.

Democratic Representative Courtney Allen Curtis tweeted his disapproval of the majority party’s decision to adjourn for an extended period, saying, “Everyday citizens don’t get to take 3 days off from work because a report is coming out!

The House also canceled two late afternoon committee hearings Wednesday as well as a hearing that had been scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday.