Mariners return the favor and rough up Royals

The Royals fell behind 4-0 in the second inning and lost 8-3 to the Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. Eric Skoglund was touched for five runs in less than five innings to take the loss in his season debut. Mike Moustakas hit a two-run homer and singled in a run for KC. The Royals are 3-and-6, two games back in the AL Central.

>>Royals’ Put Gordon On DL, Recall Almonte

Royals outfielder Alex Gordon is on the 10-day disabled list with a torn labrum in his hip. An exam determined it’s an old tear than has gotten worse over time. It’s not the same hip he had operated on years ago. The Royals hope Gordon will miss only 10-to-14 days. Outfielder Abraham Almonte has been recalled from Triple-A.

>>Royals Host M’s Again

The Royals and Mariners play the rubber match of their three-game series this afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Danny Duffy will try again for his first win in his third start of the season. He’s 0-and-2. Seattle sends James Paxton to the mound. He’s 0-and-1 with a 7.45 ERA in two starts this season. First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m.