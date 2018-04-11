House report shows woman’s testimony consistent in encounter with Greitens, plus physical aggression

A woman who is central to a Missouri House special committee investigating criminal charges against Governor Eric Greitens verified an encounter with him that was widely reported in the media in January.

In a report released by the House committee Wednesday, the woman described the encounter in a way consistent with an accounting shared by her ex-husband with a St. Louis TV station.

She further described being in a “bear-hug” when she tried to leave and said she performed oral sex when she felt unsafe.

According to the committee report, the woman, referred to as Witness 1, said that after being lured into the basement at Greitens’ home, Greitens taped her hands to pull-up rings with “this gauzed tape stuff” and then put a blindfold on her.

The report says that moments later, Greitens pulled down her pants. The woman said to the committee, “[T]hen I hear him kind of, like, step back – take a step back and I hear – I can hear like a, like a cell phone – like a picture, and I can see a flash through the blindfold.”

The report noted that the committee does not possess any physical or electronic evidence of a photograph or its transmission

The woman told the panel that she never saw an actual photo, but told the committee that she knew “he had an iPhone … And if he had iCloud, yes.”

She testified that Greitens then said “You’re not going to mention my name. Don’t even mention my name to anybody at all, because if you do, I’m going to take these pictures, and I’m going to put them everywhere I can. They are going to be everywhere, and then everyone will know what a little whore you are.”

The account is consistent, along with derogatory comments from Greitens, with information shared by the woman’s ex-husband who had secretly recorded a conversation with her at a later date.

The woman went on to tell the committee that she tried to leave the home, but broke down and cried when Greitens held her in a bear hug.

She told the committee that Greitens then laid her down on the ground, preceded to lay down beside her and pulled down his pants. The woman said that she consented to have oral sex with Greitens, but also feared for her “physical self.”

Another woman who testified before the House committee, who was identified as witness 4, told the told the panel she spoke to the woman days after the encounter with Greitens.

The report says witness 4’s testimony about the contents of her conversation with the woman were consistent with key portions of the woman’s testimony before the Committee.

Reaction to the committee report from state lawmakers and officials has been swift. Senate Democratic leader Gina Walsh quickly called for Greitens to resign immediately or possibly face consequences.

“If he refuses to do the right thing, the Missouri House of Representatives should move forward with the impeachment process.”

Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley later issued a statement calling for Greitens to step down, while also mentioning impeachment.

“The conduct the Report details is certainly impeachable, in my judgment, and the House is well within its rights to proceed on that front,” said Hawley. “But the people of Missouri should not be put through that ordeal. Governor Greitens should resign immediately.”