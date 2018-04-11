Carpenter walks off Cardinals rally over the Brewers (VIDEO)

Matt Carpenter connected for a two-run homer in the bottom of the 11th inning as the Cardinals outlasted the Brewers 5-3 at Busch Stadium. Tommy Pham scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to tie it at two and Greg Garcia singled in a run in the 10th to tie it at three as St. Louis rallied twice late to keep the game going.

Watch the wild comebacks, courtesy MLB.com

>>Molina Suspended One Game For Lovullo Incident

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and Arizona manager Torey Lovullo [[ lo-VELL-oh ]] are each suspended one game after their heated exchange on Sunday. While arguing a third strike, Lovullo implied Molina got favorable calls behind the plate. Molina took offense and had to be restrained. He’s appealing his suspension.

>>Cardinals Battle Brewers Again Today

The Cardinals and Brewers finish their three-game series at Busch Stadium this afternoon. Adam Wainwright will take the mound for St. Louis, with first pitch at 12:15 p.m. The Cardinals will open a seven-game road trip tomorrow against the Reds in Cincinnati and then play three against the Cubs next week at Wrigley Field.