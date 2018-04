The St. Louis Cardinals lost the rubber game of this three-game set with Milwaukee, 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

Adam Wainwright gave up three runs on a couple of solo homers. He had four strikeouts and no walks. Down 3-1, Tommy Pham homered to lead off the 9th against Matt Albers. With the tying run on second and winning run on first with one out, Kolten Wong popped up, Dexter Fowler struck out.