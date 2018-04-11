(AUDIO) Hear the full audio of House Minority Leader responding to committee’s report of Greitens

Missouri House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City, addressed the media after the release of a special House committee’s investigation of Governor Eric Greitens. The panel continues its investigation into allegations that the governor took a photograph of his ex-mistress without her permission, blackmailed her to keep quiet and transmitted the image. Greitens, R, has admitted to the extramarital relationship in 2015 while preparing a run for governor but denies any criminal wrongdoing. Hear the full audio from that press conference below.