(AUDIO) Hear Governor Greitens’ presser prior to release of Missouri House report investigating him

Governor Greitens, R, addressed the media before today’s release of a special House committee’s investigation of him. The group will continue to work on its probe into allegations against the governor that he took a photograph of his ex-mistress without her permission, blackmailed her to stay silent and transferred the image. Greitens has admitted to the extramarital affair in 2015 while preparing a run for governor but denies any criminal wrongdoing. Hear the full audio below from his press conference.