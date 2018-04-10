Yost failed to realize Jake Junis was throwing a no-hitter for the Royals (AUDIO)

Jake Junis took a no-hitter into the seventh inning as the Royals routed the Mariners 10-0 in Kansas City. Junis gave up an infield single to Daniel Vogelbach with one out in the seventh. Back in the fifth inning, Royals manager Ned Yost commented to bench coach Dale Sveum that Junis looked like he was struggling and was considering pulling his starting pitcher.

“Dale thought I was kidding,” Yost said, “but I honestly had no idea.” Yost talks more about Junis

Yost wasn’t too far off base. Junis hit three batters and walked two, but with a 9-0 lead after four innings, Junis was allowed a little leeway. Despite the wildness, he recorded 19 outs before giving up a hit.

Junis talks about losing the no-hitter

Mike Moustakas went 3-for-5 with a home run for the Royals who are now 3-and-5 on the year. More from Moose.