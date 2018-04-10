Temporary gag order against public comment issued in Governor Greitens’ criminal case

St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Rex Burlison has issued a temporary gag order in Governor Eric Greitens’ criminal trial after the circuit attorney’s office filed a motion to have all parties silenced from speaking publicly about the proceedings.

A source with knowledge of Tuesday afternoon’s hearing said Governor Greitens’ defense team objected to the gag order, but then asked the judge to extend it to the state House committee investigating the charges.

Judge Burlison rejected the request and gave the defense team until the end of Tuesday to find legal precedent that would allow him as a circuit court judge to have jurisdiction over the legislature.

The chairman of the House committee investigating Greitens, Republican Jay Barnes of Jefferson City, issued a statement late Monday afternoon saying the panel will issue a report this week.

The case took an especially high-profile stage in the media this week after Greitens’ defense team used the legal tactic of filing a motion to release portions of testimony sealed by the judge to the public.

The prosecution and the attorney for a woman central to the charges harshly criticized the defense after it selectively released statements from the woman that called her memory of events into question. Both parties accused the defense of attempting to try the case in the media.

Greitens is accused of felony invasion of privacy for allegedly photographing the woman in a state of undress, threatening to distribute the photo if she told others about their relationship and transmitting the image.

His court trial is scheduled to begin on May 14th at St. Louis Circuit Court in downtown St. Louis. The House committee probing the case will continue working until May 18th.

The temporary gag order issued by Judge Burlison will not block the flow of procedural information such court dates and times.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet