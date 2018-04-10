MSU’s Millas picked up second MVC player of the week honors

On the heels of a red-hot weekend that helped power a Missouri State series sweep of Evansville, Drew Millas has been named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season, the league office announced Monday.

The Bears’ sophomore catcher/DH sparked the MSU offense by going 6-for-12 with six RBIs in the Bears’ three victories over the weekend. After helping the Bears erase a late deficit with two RBIs—including a game-tying, seventh-inning sac fly—in Friday’s opener, Millas went 3-for-4 with the game-winning RBI in game two. The Swansea, Ill., native helped MSU lock up its 10th consecutive home win Sunday, logging a key three-run double as part of a 2-for-4 day in the 11-4 victory.

The MVC honor is the second in six weeks for Millas, who picked up the same award on April 5. It also marks the fourth consecutive week a Missouri State player has earned either MVC Player or Pitcher of the Week and the fifth time overall in 2018 a Bear has received one of the two weekly Valley honors.

The Bears (22-7, 5-1 MVC), who moved up to the No. 19 spot in D1Baseball.com’s weekly poll and made their debut at No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches poll earlier Monday, will host the Missouri Tigers at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday (April 10) evening at Hammons Field.