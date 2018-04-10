Mizzou’s Plassmeyer named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week

Mizzou Baseball junior lefty Michael Plassmeyer (St. Louis, Mo.) is the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week.

Plassmeyer allowed just four baserunners in his first career complete game shutout in a 1-0 win over Alabama Saturday, striking out seven and walking none while scattering only four hits. He dominated Alabama batters all afternoon as he retired 16 straight in a stretch spanning from the first inning until the sixth. It was the longest streak of consecutive retired batters for a Mizzou pitcher this season and the longest of Plassmeyer’s career. It was also the first complete game shutout for a Mizzou pitcher since Cole Bartlett shut out Tennessee last season (5/19/17). The 9.0 innings are a new career-high in IP for Plassmeyer.

Plassmeyer has now made four starts in SEC play and the junior has worked 29.1 innings while allowing only 20 hits and four runs. Meanwhile, he’s totaled 30 strikeouts and has only issued five walks in those outings. Plassmeyer has now made four straight starts with seven or more strikeouts. Overall, the St. Louis, Mo., native has struck out at least seven in six of his seven starts. Plassmeyer delivered first-pitch strikes to 30 of the 33 batters he faced and he faced just four over the minimum in the start.

Plassmeyer is now fifth in the SEC with a 1.99 ERA and second in strikeouts, with 20 of his 65 being of the looking variety. He trails only Auburn’s Casey Mize in strikeouts – Mize is projected to be a top-five pick in this summer’s MLB Draft. Plassmeyer is also second in the SEC in innings pitched at 54.1 this season. His 1.23 ERA in SEC games is second in the league while his 29.1 innings are the most for any SEC pitcher in league action this season.