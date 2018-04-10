Missourinet 7 a.m. News 4-10-2018

Top Stories: Four people have been reported dead from gunshot wounds in a rural neighborhood outside of southwest Missouri’s Branson. KOLR-TV reports that the Stone County Sheriff called the case a murder-suicide and identified the dead as a 47-year-old man, two women, ages 44 and 75, and a 17-year-old boy. And the Missouri Highway Patrol arrested a semi driver after a crash involving his truck left one person dead and several others injured in south-central Missouri’s Phelps County yesterday. Troopers arrested 33-year-old Tyler Davis on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in the crash that occurred on I-44.