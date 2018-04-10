Missouri Senate adopts proposal to impose term limits on U.S. Congress

The Missouri Senate has passed a resolution which would call for term limits on U.S. Congress members.

Article 5 of the Constitution provides a pathway for it to amended though a Convention of States. Two thirds of the states would have to pass a resolution for the gathering to take place.

The proposal approved by the State Senate specifically calls for a convention to set term limits on Congress, where as some Article 5 resolutions in other states have more far reaching goals, such as balancing the national debt.

Two thirds of the states (38) would have approve any Constitutional Amendment offered by a Convention of States.

The resolution from Republican Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg that was passed by the State Senate now heads to the House.