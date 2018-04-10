Holland struggles in debut as Cardinals fall in extras to Milwaukee–“It’s a strange thing.” (AUDIO)

It was a rough Cardinals debut for new closer Greg Holland. He walked four batters (one intentionally) to force in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Cards lost 5-4 to the Brewers at Busch Stadium. Dexter Fowler’s sac-fly in the bottom of the ninth got St. Louis even to force extra innings.

Holland threw 19 pitches and only six were strikes. Bud Norris came on the end the Brewers rally.

Holland talks about his outing.

Cardinals hitters struck out ten times, including eight in the final four innings. After a leadoff walk in the seventh, Josh Hader struck out the side. In the eighth, the Cardinals went down on three straight strikeouts. After tying the game in the ninth, St. Louis went quietly in the tenth with two more strikeouts against Albers.

The Cardinals fall to 4-6.